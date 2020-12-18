Sign up as Asian Agent for K-Pop Band ACE US Management and Global Strategy

The announcement comes as members Jun, Donghun, Wow, Pyongyang and Kim Chan – are preparing to pack 2021, including a star-studded music collaboration and a fashion endorsement deal.

“The great thing about working with an Asian agent is that we can fully plan and implement international strategies,” he said Danny J. Y. Lee, CEO of Beat Interactive in Seoul, said that working together over the past few months has already “led to increased media media attention and new music and advertising opportunities”.

ACE debuted in 2017 with a single “Cactus”, which ranked 21st advertisement boardWorld Digital Song Sales Chart. The group then toured the world and released an album (2018s) ACE Adventures in Wonderland) And three EPs – including 2019s Under cover, Which peaked at number 9 on the World Albums list Under cover: Matte Squad And their most recent project in September, HJZM: Butterfly Fantasy.