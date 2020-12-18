Sign up as Asian Agent for K-Pop Band ACE US Management and Global Strategy

The announcement comes as members Jun, Donghun, Wow, Pyongyang and Kim Chan – are preparing to pack 2021, including a star-studded music collaboration and a fashion endorsement deal.
“The great thing about working with an Asian agent is that we can fully plan and implement international strategies,” he said Danny J. Y. Lee, CEO of Beat Interactive in Seoul, said that working together over the past few months has already “led to increased media media attention and new music and advertising opportunities”.
ACE debuted in 2017 with a single “Cactus”, which ranked 21st advertisement boardWorld Digital Song Sales Chart. The group then toured the world and released an album (2018s) ACE Adventures in Wonderland) And three EPs – including 2019s Under cover, Which peaked at number 9 on the World Albums list Under cover: Matte Squad And their most recent project in September, HJZM: Butterfly Fantasy.
“We are excited and inspired for this next chapter of our careers,” the band said in a joint statement, “not only to pursue our dreams as a team, but for many of our global fans to achieve their dreams and expectations.”
Founder and CEO of Pete Interactive Kim Hai-im He considers it important to invest in music amid the global corona virus epidemic: “The musical activities and outdoor roles of K-pop artists are more important than ever to tackle this difficult situation with one purpose.” “We must continue to give courage to our fans and hope to deal with this situation.”
