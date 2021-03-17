Signal: News usage blocked in China

Since WhatsApp announced new policies, many users have been in a hurry to find an alternative. One of the picks was Signal, which soon gained new tenants. However, its focus Safety and security The Chinese government was not pleased with the messages exchanged between users and the use was blocked.

Signal, to date, is one of the few foreign applications allowed in the country.

Chinese policies are censored online

It’s no secret that China has very strict policies regarding what’s going on, mainly digitally. The Great Firewall sets the legal limit on what can and cannot happen online in China.

For this reason, sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Telegram and other foreign news sites are not accessible in the country. In view of the permanent audit, lawyers, activists and other human rights defenders Signal, To exchange information and communicate abroad.

In fact, downloads from Signal They shot in China after Elon Musk encouraged his followers to install the app.

Signal: Another siege in China

Since Monday night, Signal users in Beijing and other Chinese cities have revealed that they are unable to send messages on the application. Therefore, the application is only available through a VPN (Virtual private network).

Although Signal Be the latest site to be audited, the history of the Chinese government is very extensive. This trend is exacerbated by the fact that Chinese leaders have greater control over the Internet.

First Clubhouse, Where even approved blogs are allowed free speech before publishing any content. Also, Chinese officials have ordered the giant Alibaba Due to the alleged potential of the company to influence public opinion, to sell its media related assets.

According to Li Keqiang, the more controlled actions of production and content management help to create a “positive and healthy online culture”.

Also read: