Home science Signal. WhatsApp competitor is one of the most popular apps

Signal. WhatsApp competitor is one of the most popular apps

Jan 12, 2021 0 Comments
Signal. WhatsApp competitor is one of the most popular apps

Oh Share It was recently announced that it will introduce a new privacy policy to launch the messaging app Share your users’ data Facebook. Surprisingly, the move was not well received and led to an increase in the popularity of the competition signal.

The questionable messaging app is known to appreciate the security and privacy of users, and it is the founder and most advertised CEO Yes Tesla Yes SpaceX, Elon Musk. In the publication published on Involved On the Twitter page, Musk admitted that he had already “donated” to the signal and agreed to return. DoThere is no future.

The signal was created by a non-profit organization called the Signal Foundation Share, By Brian Acton, Matthew Rosenfeld, Responsible for this Encryption Do Share. Except Elon Kasturi, recommended by other celebrities in the world of signal technology, as a former analyst NSA, Edward Snowden.

All this attention was done to measure the signal Applications Downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store in many countries. For Portugal, the signal is second only (behind ID).gov.pt) and, in the App Store, is already number one.

Also read: Share Let’s start the next big thing soon

Always know first.
Fifth consecutive year consumer choice for online printing.
Download our free app.

Download from the Apple Store
Google Play Download

READ  SpaceX Ship Upgrades Cargo Ship to Florida for First Orbital Dragon Rendezvous

You May Also Like

Samsung Galaxy Upcycling smartphones dispositivos reciclar

Old Samsung smartphone? Now you can recycle it in other functions

Samsung Introduces Teaser Video Revealing Galaxy S21 Details

Samsung Introduces Teaser Video Revealing Galaxy S21 Details

CES 2021 | Lenovo has announced the IdeaPad 5i Pro gaming notebook with 120 Hz

Elon Musk Consulting Company develops software capable of creating images from text - ocpoca Negócios

Elon Musk Consulting Company develops software capable of creating images from text – ocpoca Negócios

The Earth is spinning fast, 2020 is the shortest day in 50 years - the Observer

The Earth is spinning fast, 2020 is the shortest day in 50 years – the Observer

1.41 m wide - viewer

1.41 m wide – viewer

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *