Simon Cowell experience ‘very happy to be back again home’ following breaking his back, surgery: report

Factors are gradually getting back again to standard for Simon Cowell.

Final weekend, the former “American Idol” decide broke his back again soon after falling from a new bicycle he was tests at his home.

A spokesperson for the 60-yr-previous star mentioned he’d “damaged his again in a quantity of areas” and would endure surgery.

‘AMERICA’S Acquired TALENT’ Decide HOWIE MANDEL SHARES UPDATE ON SIMON COWELL’S Again Injuries

It appears Cowell is on the road to recovery, even so, as he is “really content to be back property with his spouse and children in the clean sea air,” a buddy of Cowell’s informed Folks magazine not too long ago.

“He is been executing some operate presently this 7 days but he also is aware of he demands to give his back time to mend appropriately from the operation,” they ongoing.

The medical procedures Cowell underwent took several hrs and included the placement of a metal rod.

‘AMERICA’S Acquired TALENT’ JUDGES Converse OUT ABOUT SIMON COWELL’S Injury: ‘WE Miss OUR BOSS’

Even with the really serious damage and procedure, the television personality is defying anticipations.

“He’s been equipped to stroll fairly a ton and a lot quicker than the specialists experienced envisioned him to do right after this sort of important medical procedures, which is a wonderful signal for the therapeutic coming together very well,” explained his good friend.

On Sunday, Aug. 9, Cowell took to Twitter to share a message with his supporters relating to the incident.

“Some good assistance… If you invest in an electric powered path bicycle, examine the handbook right before you journey it for the 1st time. I have damaged component of my back again,” he wrote on the net. Thank you to everybody for your sort messages.”

The sharp-tongued choose additional: “And a enormous thank you to all the nurses and medical professionals. Some of the nicest people today I have at any time met. Continue to be protected every person.”

Simply click In this article TO GET THE FOX Information Application

Reps for Cowell did not right away answer to Fox News’ request for remark.

The Involved Push contributed to this report