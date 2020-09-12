Singapore Airlines lets you start flying anywhere

Singapore Airlines’ next destination…

Singapore Airlines doesn’t consider flying anywhere

Singapore currently has very strict entry requirements, making it impossible for the majority of foreigners to visit, and likewise Singaporeans currently do not travel much abroad. Obviously, this puts state-run airlines in a difficult position as they operate only a small fraction of their regular service.

Strait time Reported that Singapore Airlines is considering “flying anywhere” to allow Singaporeans to board the plane without actually leaving the country. Based on what we know so far:

The flight takes about 3 hours and takes off and lands from Singapore Changi Airport.

Singapore Airlines can launch this flight as early as late October.

How many of these flights will be served, which planes will be used, what will be the inflight service (does Singapore Airlines have a lot of excess Dom and Krug?!), ticket costs are still unknown.

Could there be Dom & Krug on this flight?!

But the airline seems to think it can make money. Last month Singaporeans $320 million in “tourist credits” that can be used to boost the local economy. The airline is working with Tourism Singapore to hope that people will be able to redeem their vouchers for these flights.

Which plane does Singapore Airlines use for this flight?

Some more thoughts…

Singapore Airlines is not the first airline to offer out-of-the-way flights. We are already I’ve seen other airlines offer similar concepts. — All Nippon Airways has nowhere to fly A380 and EVA Air has nowhere to fly Hello Kitty flights.

Operated flights have been very popular given their novelty, and they are very popular given that people generally love to travel again and flying can also be a part of it.

At the same time, with environmentalism becoming an increasingly important topic in the aviation industry, am I only surprised that I have no longer seen backlash against these flights? I’m not saying that it must be, but so far, very little has been heard of negative news about this flight. It’s amazing.

EVA Air has operated Hello Kitty flights anywhere

conclusion

Singapore Airlines is seriously considering flying nowhere as early as next month. If this happens, I want to see details like what the inflight service will be like, how many flights there will be.

You say, “Would you like to fly nowhere?”

(Hat tip to new Jim)