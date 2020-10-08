‘Singer in a mask’ reveals the excitement of all teens behind Kirin

Brian Austin Green Was released It’s behind Giraffe in the Wednesday night episode after performing Kool and The Gang’s “Get Down On It”.

Nobody thought the “Beverly Hills 90210” graduate was behind the costume. Robin Thicke was shocked that he couldn’t figure it out, explaining that he and Green were best friends in their teens and that Green would often hang out on the “90210” set while working.

“We have been best friends for 3 years. “We used to spend every night at his house or at our house. We went camping. We did all sorts of things together. If someone could recognize my voice in this costume, it would be him. He’s his. I know the rhythm. The way I speak, the sound, the tone of my voice, all that. He probably knows my voice better than anyone except my parents and my family.”

Joel McHale was struck by “90210,” but took Green’s former co-star Jason Priestley incorrectly for his speculation.