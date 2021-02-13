Home Tech ‘Sivalari II’ gets release date

Feb 13, 2021
Medieval multiplayer game in first person, ‘Shivalari II‘Its release date has been confirmed on the system on June 8th, which will be exclusive to the Epic Game Store. In addition Torn Banner Studios A closed beta is scheduled to take place from March 26 to 29.

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | The game will come in S, but in this case no date has been set yet.

With cross-play support between consoles and PC, there will be up to 64 players per game.

According to Deep Silver, players will have the opportunity to experience the action of every iconic moment of that era – from sword fights to burning arrows, castle blocks and more.



