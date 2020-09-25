Home Top News Skateboard legend Keith Hufnagel dies at age 46 after battle with brain cancer

Legendary skater Kiss hoop nagel One of the most influential skateboarders of all time, died earlier this week at the age of 46.

Hufnagel has been fighting brain cancer for the past two and a half years and fought to beat the original diagnosis.

Born in New York in 1974, Hufnagel had a tremendous influence on the East Coast skating scene in the 90s.

Not only was Hufnagel crappy on the board, but he was also the founder of HUF Worldwide, a very popular and important skate shop.

“Keith loved skateboarding and the culture around it,” the brand said Thursday. “He did it his own way and for the right reason he did it. He inspired so many people around the world.”

“But above all, Keith loved and supported the people around him. He would do anything for his friends, family and children. He passionately wanted others to succeed. And we all loved him.”

Skating legends are known for their streetwear and sneakers icons.

USA Skateboarding made a statement about KH’s death. “It’s shocking to hear that Keith Hufnagel is dead. His influence on skateboarding as a board and designer, brand owner/founder and friend will survive. Forever. Rest in peace, Keith”

Keith was survived by his wife. Mariellen … and their children.

May the souls of the deceased refrain

