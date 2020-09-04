Home sport Skeleton Session: Jim Harbaugh wants players to get ready for October, myocarditis claims are wrong, and Pac-12 wants the season to match Big Ten.

Sep 04, 2020 0 Comments
We're wearing helmets in today's skull session.

Gentlemen, I officially sent the first “Oh God, I am old” moment.

In my defense, his father is still playing football.

Word of the day: Fecund.

Get ready for October. I don’t know when Big Ten will play football again, and Jim Harbaugh probably won’t. But he’s telling the team to get ready as it will be in October.

I will say it again. I certainly doubt that Jim Harbaugh has inside information about Big Ten’s decision. But this is also not what you take out of your ass. At least some of him believe his team is likely to play football in October.

I’m hoping he’s right and Buckeyes follows him.

Be together. Big Ten and Pac-12 still don’t know what they’re doing for the football season, but at least have no idea what they’re doing together!

If “fit our season” means that if Big Ten plays this fall, then you too, it’s all great and good. I think it’s safe for Big Ten to play in the fall, but anyway, if he decides to postpone the season through solidarity with Pac-12, he’ll lose the rest of his mind.

Sorry! For seven hours yesterday, the Internet saw 30-35% of Victen athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 roaring like wildfires at the doctor’s suggestion. It also appeared to be in poor heart condition., Myocarditis.

And you know what? fair! Because it was an absolutely amazing number should Be concerned about people.

It was just not true.

I commend Dr. Sebastianelli, who set the record right here, but I can’t go back to the seven-hour life I spent watching the internet burn.

to the next. Our hero is back!

World No. After shaking up Guido Pella to win his first major, Buckeye JJ Wolf beat Roberto Carballés Baena in three sets to get his second major win.

His running is probably the world’s No. 3 Daniil Medvedev is on the deck so it will end quickly. But bigger giants have fallen! David once killed Goliath with a slingshot and a rock (and the sword he used to decapitate-a minor detail).

The point is that Daniil is being abandoned.

Today’s song. “Take a Chance on Me” by Abba.

