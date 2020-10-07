Home science Skywatchers set for Draconid meteor shower

Oct 07, 2020 0 Comments
October is set to be the month of abundance to spot shooting stars in the night sky.

The draconid meteor shower is expected to peak on Wednesday evening.

It is estimated that you will see about 5 shooting stars above your head every hour. The event can be seen in the UK sky.

Meteor showers are usually associated with comets. This ball of ice and dust orbits the sun, releasing clouds of dust and ice.

Meteor showers or shooting stars can be seen when the Earth passes through a stream of small debris, causing streaks of light.

If you miss the Draconids, you have a chance to see another meteor shower later in the month.

What is Draconid?

The meteor is named after the dragon constellation Draco.

It is created as the Earth passes through the debris from comet Giacobini-Zinner.

How to watch a draconid meteor shower

Draconids are expected to be the most gorgeous on October 6/7 and 7/8.

While most other meteor showers are best seen in the early hours, Draconids are best seen in the evening after sunset.

Find places where you can see the stars well, ideally areas with little light pollution.

What are some other snacks for stargazers?

The orionid meteor shower slowly peaks and occurs on the night of October 20/21 this year.

Orionids are named because they appear to come from the direction of the constellation Orion. They are associated with the famous Halley’s comet.

There is also a Taurus meteor shower that appears to have originated near the constellation Taurus. It peaks on October 9-10 and November 10-11, 2020.

