Slack down: Slack’s performance issue makes remote work difficult on Monday

Around 10:00 AM on Monday, some users may experience slowness on Slack's desktop, mobile and browser applications. I said some messages and calls are being delayed due to this issue. About 2 hours later, Some users can't connect to the service, while others are still experiencing "general performance issues", adding that the company will "keep digging on our side" and offering updates.

Slack has more than 12 million active users every day, including many leading tech companies and news organizations. Slack and rivals where millions of people can't work in the office, Teams have become an important communication tool in maintaining and running many businesses during the pandemic.

In a statement to CNN Business, a spokesperson for Slack said, “Our team is aware of and investigating this issue. “We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we are working hard to make sure everyone runs fine. Check out @slackstatus and status.slack.com for the latest updates.”

Slack hasn’t revealed how many users are affected. Website Down detector We have listed 1,900 reports, including issues related to connecting and sending messages. Down Detector found that the majority of Slack reports are from the United States.