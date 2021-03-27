Slag tests the integration of a new clubhouse-like function

Since Clubhouse announced its audio site to create smaller chat rooms with other users, different sites have been trying to implement similar features.

Twitter and Facebook are some of the companies that are creating something similar to their services. Now Slack seems to have this idea too … for some reason.

According to the portal Protocol, Slack’s CEO, Stewart Butterfield, recently revealed some ideas on features in development for his site, one of which is to create rooms in the same shape as the clubhouse.

Basically, it means that the administrator is preparing a feature called Slack, which will allow users to have their rooms for direct conversation between them and no planning is required. A user must access it only to hear or participate in it.

Anyone who uses the site will definitely get used to using its chat features, and using voice and video is not a novelty in the service. However, the site is the center of all media within an organization, and includes the creation of a public system for users to participate in conversations – “public” refers to an open space within each organization.

Another aspect of potential development is similar to the “stories” of other sites where Slog group users can share content on a temporary basis with other users in the group. If confirmed, it will be the site to adopt the content design that became popular through Snapshot in mid-2013.

