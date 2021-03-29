Slovak PM resigns over Russian vaccine – Observer

The Prime Minister of Slovakia resigned this Sunday and will make a change with the Minister of Finance to end the crisis triggered by a secret agreement to buy Russian vaccine from Kovit-19.

Igor Madovic, the finance minister, announced that he had proposed exchanging positions with Edward Hecker, a member of the General People’s Party, and that Heger had accepted the “challenge”.

Heger indicated that he would begin talks with coalition partners on a possible new government and plan to meet with President Jusana Kapudova this Monday for consultations.

A political crisis erupted in Slovakia three weeks ago over a secret deal between Bratislava and Moscow to buy a 2 million dose of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Slovakia is part of the European Union, which has not yet approved the Russian vaccine.

Pub RE Continue reading next

Two party members of the government coalition criticized the manner in which Madovich’s People’s Party has handled issues related to freedom and unity and the fight against the Kovit-19 epidemic, and called for the resignation of the head of government.

Madovic defended the purchase of Spotnik V on the grounds that it would accelerate the vaccination program in Slovakia.

If his main rivals, the leader of the Freedom and Solidarity Party, Richard Zulik, and the Minister of Justice for the People, Maria Kolikova, resign, Matovic agreed to resign, both of whom did so last week. The crisis has already led to the resignation of six ministers from four parties in the government coalition.

Independence and unity, however, rejected other conditions for Madovic, including the demand that the Sulik party step down from one of its three ministries. Madovic announced this Sunday that he had dropped all conditions to “continue the alliance.” Two of the coalition parties – Bara O’Brien’s conservatives and right-wing populists Somos Familia – immediately announced their acceptance of the prime minister’s plan to get out of the crisis.

Liberal Liberals and Solidarity, which withdrew from the coalition until Madovic agreed to resign, said he was ready to return to government.