What Do You Require When Setting Up Smart Lighting in Buildings?

A smart building includes the installation and use of cutting-edge and integrated building technology systems. These systems include building computerization, life safety, user systems, telecommunications, and facility management systems.

Smart buildings identify and reflect the tech advancements and union of building systems, the mutual elements of the systems, and the extra functionality that integrated systems provide.

One of the composite frameworks used is the smart building lighting system. Lighting is crucial to a tenant’s experience in an apartment. Lighting is responsible for up to 40% of energy usage in premises.

Changing to smart lights might be the solution to cap electricity bills. The push to revolutionize lighting started with replacing traditional bulbs with more efficient bulbs popularly known as LEDs.

With the escalation of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart buildings came a new level of significance for lighting controls. This review will discuss in detail the features of intelligent lights and the benefits of a smart lighting system.

What Features should you Consider When Picking Smart Lighting for A Building?

Type of System

When you are selecting smart lighting for a building, you need to consider the system that the lighting runs on. Basically, there are two types of systems and they are wired lighting system and wireless lighting system.

The former is deemed the most robust and reliable, and you will need a professional’s services because the controls are quite complicated to install. In contrast, the latter is simpler to install, but it is not reliable or extensive to cover the entire building without mishaps.

Integration Features

There are numerous ways to integrate illumination control into a smart building concept. To achieve this flawlessly, ensure the lighting products installed are compatible with other smart building facets.

For instance, lighting is often paired with motion or contact sensors such that when you approach an area inside the building such as a board room, the lights turn on, or even in the parking lot, lights move from dim to bright when you approach a vehicle.

Types of Control

When selecting a smart lighting system for a building, pick one with controls that work for you. The control options available include motion sensing, intelligent switches, applications, and even facial recognition to some extent.

The most commonly used in smart buildings are smart switches and motion sensing. Smart controls are very reliable because if the lights are too bright, you can correct this, and if you need lights on a specific side of a room, you can make the necessary adjustments to achieve this.

Types of Bulbs

LED light bulbs are all the rage. Therefore, ensure the lighting framework you pick can light up the LED bulbs and dim them as well.

Different areas in a building require different lighting; therefore, you should source an elastic system in terms of the types of bulbs supported. If you want to have a combination of incandescent bulbs and LED bulbs, then you should select a system that supports both.

What Are the Benefits of Smart Building Lighting Systems?

Intelligent

Smart lighting systems are intelligent, and they can make decisions for themselves. Also, they are able to implement intricate predefined reactions to several inputs such as time, weather, and personal preferences.

Communicative

Not only is the operator of the lighting system able to tell the system what to do, but the system also instructs the operator what to do in case you key in the wrong prompts or need assistance with something.

Efficiency

Lighting accounts for about 40% of the electricity consumption of a building. However, having a building fitted with a smart system will allow for energy savings of up to 10% of total energy consumption

Final Thought

To sum it all up, smart buildings are a contributor of a future low carbon economy and as we have seen above incorporating smart lighting in a building will aid in achieving this low carbon emissions therefore smart lighting is a necessity for buildings.