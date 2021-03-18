Home Top News Snake ‘snaps’ and ends up being a bird feast in Australia

Snake ‘snaps’ and ends up being a bird feast in Australia

Mar 18, 2021 0 Comments

https://cdnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/17154245_0:0:1867:1050_1200x675_80_0_0_f852650f04116b969f281c682a9577d4.png

Satellite Brazil

https://cdnbr2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png

https://br.sputniknews.com/videoclube/2021031817154345-cobra-cochila-e-acaba-virando-banquete-de-passaro-na-australia-video/

Video posted on social media shows the moment a bird appears in a tree, located near the kitchen window of a house in Australia’s Mudgeeraba area.

Nothing new so far, however, the bird has surprised locals after nibbling and devouring a snake, which was likely taken by surprise by the agile bird. As the scenes in the video show, the resident recorded the bird by slamming it and applying a series of strokes to eliminate its prey.

Apparently, the reptile took some work and tried to resist as long as it could, however, the series of hits ended all chances for the prey, which had already been partially devoured by the hungry predator. The registered bird is a kookaburra, which is commonly found in Australia, the Torres Strait Islands, and New Guinea.

READ  The United States must adjust its policy for granting business and tourist visas; the measure will take effect from December 24

You May Also Like

Siebert, wife of Justus, shows hotel in Maldives with daily rates up to R $ 25,000 - International destinations

Siebert, wife of Justus, shows hotel in Maldives with daily rates up to R $ 25,000 – International destinations

North Korea says it will ignore US as long as "hostile policy" persists | World

North Korea says it will ignore US as long as “hostile policy” persists | World

Melissa McCarthy shares footage of her recovery after being bitten by giant spider in Australia - Monet

Melissa McCarthy shares footage of her recovery after being bitten by giant spider in Australia – Monet

Meteorite that crashed in UK may give clues to solar system - Revista Galileu

Meteorite that crashed in UK may give clues to solar system – Revista Galileu

Google: website creates algorithm to find the most important artist in each country

Google: website creates algorithm to find the most important artist in each country

Former Australian Minister is New Secretary General of the OECD | World

Former Australian Minister is New Secretary General of the OECD | World

About the Author: Martin Gray

Unapologetic organizer. Student. Avid music specialist. Hipster-friendly internet buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *