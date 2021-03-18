Snake ‘snaps’ and ends up being a bird feast in Australia

Nothing new so far, however, the bird has surprised locals after nibbling and devouring a snake, which was likely taken by surprise by the agile bird. As the scenes in the video show, the resident recorded the bird by slamming it and applying a series of strokes to eliminate its prey.

Apparently, the reptile took some work and tried to resist as long as it could, however, the series of hits ended all chances for the prey, which had already been partially devoured by the hungry predator. The registered bird is a kookaburra, which is commonly found in Australia, the Torres Strait Islands, and New Guinea.