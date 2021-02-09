Snapdragon X65 modem 5G guarantees up to 10 Gbps – MacMacine.com

A Qualcomm The modem was revealed today Snapdragon X65, Which could equip 2022 iPhones.

The Snapdragon X65 is capable of delivering speeds of up to 10 Gbps On 5G networks – X60 modem upgraded to 7.6 Gbps, It should be integrated into iPhones this year.

The X65 also features a new MMwave antenna module Thanks to the integration of the modem with the antenna module – the fourth generation with higher protection and lower power consumption.

In practice the download speed may be below the 10 Gbps peak, and devices equipped with the Snapdragon X65 are expected to reach higher overall speeds.

It is the first modem to support the latest specifications of 3GPP, which offers a number of improvements over cellular connectivity – including specifications related to power consumption and application of MIMO technology. .

In addition, Qualcomm claims to have the world’s first “artificial intelligence antenna tuning technology” that could further improve connectivity. Using this technology, the company claims that problems can be detected with 30% greater accuracy, which allows modem antennas to be replaced to receive a better signal.

Qualcomm began offering models of modems to suppliers with the goal of adding them to devices from the end of 2021.

It is almost certain that Apple will use the Snapdragon X65 modem in the future iPhone – in fact, it may be the last modem from the manufacturer used in the iPhones because they already exist Rumor has it that in 2023 Apple will switch to its own modem.

Via XDA Developers