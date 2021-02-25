SNK announces news for Kof XV and Samurai Showdown

New characters for both SNK owners

With the boot KOF XV, Scheduled to come out later this year, The SNK Announced the character Sisuru Kakura For a list of characters available at the beginning of the game.

Infant is one of the oldest characters in the game, appearing for the first time in The King of Fighters 96, as co-owner of the game. This time, he will be part of the team Sacred Treasures, Composed Kyo Kusanaki e Ayori Yagami. In addition, we have video that demonstrates the character’s range. Check it out below:

Another SNK announcement for this week is Sam Sam’s arrival for season 3 Samurai Showdown, In addition to another secret character in the game Guild Gear.

The character comes as part of DLC, Samurai Spirits, which features four new characters, and with Sam, there are only two characters already revealed. Check out the writing trailer.

We do not have specific release dates for the Samurai Showdown, nor do we have a release date or sites for KOF XV. For now, wait for the latest updates from the developer of both games.