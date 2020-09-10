Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Nettles, TBS Talent Competition Screening

TBS is adding a talent competition to their roster and is not looking for the next great singer or comedian.

The cable outlet ordered 10 episodes. Go-Big Show, Monster Truck Driver, Crocodile Trainer, Stunt Archer, etc. “Super Talent” appears. The show began production in Macon, Georgia. Host Bert Kreischer and judges Snoop dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer nettles And Cody Rhodes released the series on Wednesday night at a promotion that aired on TBS and sister networks TNT and TruTV.

“Go-Big Show “Each participant evokes a tremendous heart and bluff, which perfectly describes Burt, our judges, and the dream team,” said Corie Henson, head of scriptless programs at TBS, TNT and TruTV. Talent. “

Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and TruTV, said, “We are moving bigger and bolder with TBS’ scriptless lineup to bring more content that viewers love on our platform. The Go-Big Show delivers that. Not only does it promise a thrilling new endeavor to compete for talent, but it is also another example of the spirit of innovation as it continues to create a must-see TV and define a brand.”

Episodes mix exaggerated performances with the personal stories of the participants, where they fight to win the judges. The winner will receive a $100,000 prize.

The Go-Big Show is being filmed according to the COVID-19 safety protocol and participants and staff will be quarantined together during filming. Seats in the stadium are empty during filming, but the show will feature a drive-in audience from the outside.

The show is produced by the Boatrocker Company, Propagate and Matador Content. Executive Producers are Todd Lubin and Jay Peterson of Matador Content. Howard T. Owens, Ben Silverman, and Greg Lipstone of Propagate Content; Show runner Conrad Green; Kreischer, Snoop Dogg, and Ted Chung of Snoopadelic Films.

Kreischer is represented by UTA, Levity Entertainment Group and Morris Yorn. Snoop Dogg is represented by Ted Chung and Ben Weiss of Stampede Management. Dawson is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Nettles is represented by Gellman Management and CAA. Rhodes joins Hyperion, Activist Artists Management and Morris Yorn.

This article was originally THR.com.