Soapbox: The week after the PS5 showcase, Sony didn’t say anything about the next-generation console.

Sony big PlayStation 5 showcase event It was an interesting watch from a software point of view last week, but at the time You need to start a continuous flow of communication. From the Japanese giant. I was hoping to get some momentum through this week in the live stream, as it took advantage of the remaining 50 days or so until release to account for all the intricacies of the next generation console.

Instead, it didn’t say anything. again.

Here’s a list of things you don’t know about the PS5, although preorders are open.

How the user interface works and what it looks like.

How backwards compatibility works and an approach to next-generation upgrades of core titles like The Last of Us: Part II and Ghost of Tsushima.

Multimedia apps available at launch and whether to include new PS5 specific features.

Create button functionality and share button improvements

Destruction AllStars and Sackboy: A Big Adventure Launch Game

Non-proprietary SSD drives and costs to be whitelisted at launch

This is honestly a sensational list of formats currently on sale. Sony will see initial system shipments sold out and will lag behind the PlayStation HQ, but now it is operating in good faith. Some people even pay $499.99 in advance.

Hey, I’m assuming the PS5 will do what I want to do. because… Well, did I like the PlayStation console in the past? But when I stop and think, it’s amazing to me that the manufacturer promised to buy a product that rarely told me. I could argue that this is evidence of the brand’s strengths, but sadness is good!

I’m writing this article and I’m worried I’m overreacting. Eventually less than two months left until launch and Sony will tell you everything we need to know by then. But I have said the same thing since February when I originally expected the console to be released. Six months have passed since then Still It doesn’t feel smarter.

The obvious excuse is that the epidemic is going on. I respect the challenges PlayStation faces. But it PlayStation Blog For informational purposes only; Why waited almost a week for the explanation of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and how to get it? It wasn’t until Kotaku managed to come up with a statement from Sony. We got confirmation!

I don’t want to meet you as a stupid lover and I know I’m in danger of sounding like a broken record soon. But isn’t that enough? Sony can now tell you almost everything about the PS5 and its list of released games in 47 days. 47 days! I think it would be nice to start talking soon. Because it still feels like there’s no clue about the expensive consoles that are supposed to be around the corner.

What do you think Sony can’t clarify anything about the PS5 console? What information have you been waiting for to learn all year round? Let us know in the comments section below.