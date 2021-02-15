Soares and Stefani win mixed doubles debut in Australia

The unprecedented partnership between Bruno Soares and São Paulo native Luisa Stefani began with a dawn victory on Sunday (14th) in mixed doubles at the Australian Open in Melbourne. The Brazilians beat the Dutch Matwe Middelkoop and the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in the first round by 2 sets at 0, 7/5 and 6/4 partial. The triumph ensured the Brazilian duo in the round of 16 next Tuesday (16), against Australians Mathew Ebden and Samantha Stosur. The time will always be set.

“It was a very good start, it was the first time we had played together and we were calm. We didn’t have a lot of luck and time to talk, let alone practice. Throughout the game. , we felt each other’s style and I also got to understand the things she enjoys doing on the court, ”the miner said after the win, in a statement.

At the end of last night (13), Stefani and partner Hayley Carter said goodbye to the women’s Grand Slam doubles dispute. They were beaten in the round of 16 by the Japanese Ena Shibahara and Shuko Ayoama by 2 sets to 0 (6/2 and 6/4 partial). It was the second consecutive defeat this year for the Asian duo: in January, Stefani and Carter took the Abu Dhabi WTA 500 runner-up when they lost the final to Shibara and Ayoama.

Thiago Monteiro of Ceará also ended the Australian Open doubles appearance. In the early hours of Sunday (14), Monteiro and Australian John Millman fell in the round of 16, after losing 2 sets to 0 against Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic, with partials of 7/6 (2) and 6 .

Upcoming matches

Soon, at 11:30 p.m. (Brasilia time), miner Bruno Soares and Briton Jamie Murray compete for a place in the quarter-finals against Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Argentinian Máximo González. Another minor, Marcelo Melo, and his partner Horia Tecau of Romania, also in the round of 16, face Croatia’s Ivan Dodig and Slovakian Filip Polasek. Melo will still be back on court at dawn on Monday (15), at 3 a.m. (Brasília time). He will make his mixed doubles debut alongside Russia’s Vera Zvonareva. The Brazil-Russia partnership will face Argentina’s Máximo González and Chinese Yitan Xu in the first round.