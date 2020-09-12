Social Capital SPAC, led by billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya, at advanced talks to merge with Opendoor

Reuters

Opendoor is the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp., SPAC, a “blank check” company headed by billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya. Public discussions are underway through the merger with II, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Opendoor is a real estate technology company that buys homes directly from sellers, makes some improvements and then resells them.

Although the deal is not yet complete and the deal may collapse, investors are nonetheless bidding for SPAC shares up to 7% on Friday trading, Bloomberg said.

For more stories, visit Business Insider’s homepage..

Open Door, a real estate technology company, is about to go public through a merger. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

Social Capital is a “blank check” company or SPAC that has been looking for tech companies to acquire since it started trading in April. SPAC is led by billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya.

This is not Palihapitiya’s first rodeo in the SPAC world. His first entry was in 2019 when space exploration company Virgin Galactic went public through a merger with SPAC led by Palihapitiya.

Read more: Buy 30 stocks that offer the best deals for strong sales and profit growth in high-priced markets.

Opendoor operates a business similar to Zillow’s relatively new home buying program. The San Francisco-based company buys homes directly from sellers, makes minor repairs to the homes, and then resells them for profit.

Some of the benefits to home sellers, according to the website, are lower home sales fees and greater flexibility for exit and deadlines.

In the latest funding round in 2019, Opendoor was worth $3.8 billion. According to Bloomberg, Opendoor is worth about $5 billion in transactions with Social Capital.

Read more: Prominent strategist Tom Lee said the market rebounded in the worst collapse. He presents 9 strengths for stocks after selling’overdue’ this week and shares his best strategies for monetization.

A potential deal with Opendoor could be a good timing given your exposure to the housing industry. In recent months after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the housing industry boomed in order to escape to the suburbs after city residents ordered months to work from home.

The deal is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II’s stock surged 7% on Friday trading.

Read more: Morgan Stanley says the future of the stock market is’abnormally dependent’ on other stimulus packages and recommends five portfolio moves if Congress goes through another round.