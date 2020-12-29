Solitaire is available for free at the Epic Game Store

solitair Today’s free game, on December 29, 2020 Epic Sports Shop. As always, no matter who says it, the game is always yours just like you bought it.

Solidaria takes the RPG war and challenging Rogovilic progress to a new place – the world of patience. Gather your weapons and get ready to fight with Stuck’s forces. In the land of Myriad, all hearts are stolen by the cruel Emperor Stuck, and the brave latest warrior who tries to bring them back saves the world from heartless total destruction!

With the guidance of the great Kismut who will teach you patience and four great powers – attack, defense, agility and determination to fight your enemies … the player can finally save the kingdom.

Each player’s journey will be a unique challenge, with an ever-changing crowd of enemies and exploring different types of items and characters. Confront your enemies with brutal force or defeat skillfully constructed buildings and trapped emperor with devastating combos.

Solitaire is now available for download

The game will be free to claim until tomorrow, December 30, at 15:59 in Portugal. Then get a new game.

Help us grow, visit Our Facebook page Leave your taste to access all the information first. If you liked the article don’t forget to share it with your friends. Follow us on Google News and select us from your favorites by clicking on the star.