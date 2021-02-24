Home sport Some of Portugal’s opponents in the play-offs

Some of Portugal’s opponents in the play-offs

Feb 24, 2021 0 Comments
Some of Portugal's opponents in the play-offs

The Czech Republic has joined a group of teams playing in the play-offs.

The Czech Republic will face Portugal this Tuesday, without playing a place in the qualifying play-off for 2022 European women’s football.

The Czech team finished Group D in second place, two points ahead of Poland, who lost 3-0 at the last meeting of the group at Fort Spain, already qualifying for the final.

Russia, Northern Ireland and Ukraine are in addition to Portugal and the Czech Republic, with a draw on March 5 in the play-offs from April 5 to April 13.

Failing to win Wednesday at the reception for Israel, Italy will be Switzerland’s last team to finish second in Group B or second in Group H.

The final round of the 2022 European Championships takes place in England from July 06 to 31, and in addition to the host team, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Spain, Finland, Sweden, France, Belgium, Germany, Iceland and Austria have already qualified.

, This Tuesday, with Portugal scoring 2-0 in Larnaca, Cyprus, in the 27th minute, and Fetima Pinto, in 90 + 2, did not have enough decision to guarantee one of the three best second places – the need won at least eight.

The formation of the Corners qualifies for the second time in a row for the European Championship after staying in the group stage in the Netherlands in 2017.

READ  Sealox Boss Rush and "Having the Time of His Life"

You May Also Like

A failed to win a split attempt »: Joao Felix did not escape criticism after failing at. Madrid - Champions League

A failed to win a split attempt »: Joao Felix did not escape criticism after failing at. Madrid – Champions League

The Ball - Tot I will stay in Tottenham's history for good reasons »(Tottenham)

The Ball – Tot I will stay in Tottenham’s history for good reasons »(Tottenham)

"You have to learn to be a little alone in Parsia's dressing room"

“You have to learn to be a little alone in Parsia’s dressing room”

Everyone at Alfredo Quintana: The next few hours will be decisive

Everyone at Alfredo Quintana: The next few hours will be decisive

Benfica demands: More to know the communications and pictures of the games with Morris and Forens - Benfica

Benfica demands: More to know the communications and pictures of the games with Morris and Forens – Benfica

Put your hands on your head: Tips from Forens-Benfica

Put your hands on your head: Tips from Forens-Benfica

About the Author: Warwick Clark

Explorer. Communicator. Introvert. Typical problem solver. Devoted writer. Unapologetic coffee advocate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *