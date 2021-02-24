Some of Portugal’s opponents in the play-offs

The Czech Republic has joined a group of teams playing in the play-offs.

The Czech Republic will face Portugal this Tuesday, without playing a place in the qualifying play-off for 2022 European women’s football.

The Czech team finished Group D in second place, two points ahead of Poland, who lost 3-0 at the last meeting of the group at Fort Spain, already qualifying for the final.

Russia, Northern Ireland and Ukraine are in addition to Portugal and the Czech Republic, with a draw on March 5 in the play-offs from April 5 to April 13.

Failing to win Wednesday at the reception for Israel, Italy will be Switzerland’s last team to finish second in Group B or second in Group H.

The final round of the 2022 European Championships takes place in England from July 06 to 31, and in addition to the host team, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Spain, Finland, Sweden, France, Belgium, Germany, Iceland and Austria have already qualified.

, This Tuesday, with Portugal scoring 2-0 in Larnaca, Cyprus, in the 27th minute, and Fetima Pinto, in 90 + 2, did not have enough decision to guarantee one of the three best second places – the need won at least eight.

The formation of the Corners qualifies for the second time in a row for the European Championship after staying in the group stage in the Netherlands in 2017.