Sometimes food strikes back-the New York Times

Dania Albini, who looked under a microscope in 2016, looked at algae-eating daphnia. Its intestines were filled with ingested small Chlorella vulgaris algae and looked green. But she also observed bright green specks of this phytoplankton in unexpected places: herd pouch of herbivores.

“I was really amazed to see them there,” Dr. Dr. Swansea, then an aquatic ecologist at the University of Swansea in Wales. Albini said.

As colonization continues, birds wrap around the eggs of small organisms and kill some of them, resulting in fewer newborns. Research It was led by Dr. Al Beanie and presented at the Royal Society Open Science on Wednesday. With the algae still alive, researchers suspect that chlorella deploys an offensive strategy as opposed to normal defense to protect itself from herbivores.

“I don’t expect food to attack predators in this way,” said Dr. Albini. “We expect from parasites, but not food. It’s fascinating.”