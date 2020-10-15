Sony allows PS5 owners to record their own voice chats and drive out fellow players.

Some PlayStation 4 users who downloaded the latest 8.0 update had an unwelcome surprise this morning. The console informed us that Sony has the right to record its own voice for adjustment purposes.

Here are some examples:

So obviously, just in case you all didn’t know this beforehand. But obviously, the latest Sony update to the PS4 will record voices during party chats. pic.twitter.com/T0VIbwIpZe — TSN | Ittarra BooOda: still recovering (@IttarraOda) October 14, 2020

Initially, there is no mention of voice recordings in the update release notes. But at some point today, Sony has clarified the meaning of the message. Official blog post update.

Sony’s exact language is:

After this update, users will be notified about the safety of the party and the party’s voice chat may be recorded. Voice chat recording for moderation is a feature available when PS5 is released, allowing users to record voice chats on PS5 and submit for moderation review. The pop-up that I see on PS4 right now is when I join a chat with a PS5 user (after launch) that the PS5 console will let me know that I can submit that recording to SIE.

By translating this statement, if you participate in voice chat on the old PlayStation 4, you can record your voice and submit it to Sony for other users’ adjustments. This can certainly be invasive. In theory, anything you say in voice chat can be transmitted to Sony without explicit consent. However, this feature can also be a useful tool for people to report bad party members who may be harassing them.

According to Sony’s language, it doesn’t seem that Sony is actively listening to all the conversations he has with his friends during the recent round. Fall Guys.

The 8.0 software also changes the way parties and messages work, adds new avatars, parental communication control, and authentication app support for two-factor authentication.

And as another step to prepare for the PS5 release, Sony has rebranded the PS4 Remote Play. variable, Mac and PC When a new console launches next month, you can use the app to connect to the PlayStation 5.