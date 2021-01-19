Sony offers less than 20 game campaigns

Sony today launched another discount campaign dedicated to the PlayStation Store, returning the popular “less than $ 20 games”, so it is suitable for almost all portfolios.

As usual, discounts are mainly focused on games for the PlayStation 4, but the PS5 version has some titles, such as Dead by Daylight or even better, Worms Rumble. The latter promoted the latest special “Rumble of Worms – Ancient formula suitable for modern times”.

The campaign started today and will continue until February 3, 2020, where Sony’s Resident Evil 2, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Ni No Kuni: White Witch’s Call of Duty: Advanced War, which we know, continues to sell . To discuss all the offers, visit the exclusive page PlayStation Store.

This promotion comes at a time when most of the country is imprisoned in their homes, and many of us see gaming as an escape from forgetting the issues that are affecting the world, in that way, we can find the right game in the offers to help us move on in the next few days.