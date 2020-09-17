Sony PlayStation 5: where to pre-order consoles, games and accessories

PlayStation 5 preorders are open, but things are a bit disastrous. when Sony Announced Pricing Information The standard PS5 is priced at $499 and the digital edition without a disk drive is priced at $399, it officially said preorders would start on Thursday, September 17th for the confirmed next-generation game consoles. Or if such an order is possible Just say I’ve found that eager customers can find their devices at “select retailers”.

The period after that was confusing. Instead, major retailers such as Wal-Mart, Target and Best Buy made the console available hours after Sony’s game showcase on Wednesday. This naturally flocked gamers flocking to these stores to get their computers in line with the November 12th release date, resulting in broken links, crashing sites, and very fast out of stock. GameStop has a site A kind of trigger While offering DDoS protection, Best Buy’s online store was intermittently inaccessible Thursday morning.

As an anecdote, two Ars authors were able to get their orders from Walmart right after the retailer set up a pre-order, but only after a few cart refreshes, it worked within 30 minutes, so the device was actually available. Meanwhile, Amazon has set pre-order to live. Late wednesday Around midnight ET, only if the console sells out in a similar short time.

All of this has won PlayStation 5 pre-orders. today, The date advertised. As of this writing, Amazon both Device While not available Target list Notify customers that pre-orders are completely sold out and have them double-check the console’s release date. Situation reminiscent of the surrounding hot air Nintendo’s NES Classic and SNES Classic When these devices were first launched despite Sony representatives Previously said Customers with sufficient notice before PS5 availability begins.

That said, I can’t say that PS5 inventory was completely depleted two months before the device arrived. Demand is Always the best On the first day the new console is available Sony was determined Millions of units are being produced during device launch. So, as a service for those who want a new device, we’ve put together a list of all the PS5 pre-orders we can find. We’ve put links to a variety of Sony’s PS5 accessories and games that were confirmed to be available on consoles at the time of game launch. You can easily find your current stock.

To be clear, we want you should Pre-order your PS5 first. Console launches tend to be overwhelming in terms of actually playable content and we haven’t tested the advertised content yet. Sony Confirmed Marquee games such as Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, And Sackboy: Big Adventure This also applies to the existing PlayStation 4. And there have been better economic expansions out of the game and dropping $400-500 on entertainment devices.

However, we already know that many are being sold on Sony’s next-generation pitch. If that’s yours, add this page to your favorites in case you’ll be making the console easier to use.

Where to pre-order the PlayStation 5

Apart from the usual suspects below, it is expected that Sony itself will sell the console through the console. PlayStation Direct Store, Not available at the time of this writing, and the initial wave of pre-orders may be limited to those selected by the company as part of it. Pre-order registration program Announced last month. People Going to start On Friday.

Where to pre-order PS5 accessories

There will be many third-party headsets, chargers and controllers designed for the PS5 in the future, but if you are interested in Sony’s own accessories, you can find them below.

Where to pre-order PS5 release games

Below is the game Sony confirmed It will arrive with PS5 on release date. The price of a handful is $70, a $10 increase in the normal progression of the new game, and Proposed trend Over the past few months.

In addition to this title, Sony says: Astro’s playroom, 3D platformer and sequel to Ars-approved PlayStation VR titles Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Comes pre-installed on the new console.

Company subscribers PlayStation Plus online serviceMeanwhile, you can access the “PlayStation Plus Collection”, a catalog of popular PS4 games that can be played on PS5 at no extra cost. Included in that lineup: God of War, Bloodbone, Monster Hunter: World, Final Fantasy XV, Fallout 4, Mortal Combat X, Ratchet and lame, Disappeared day, Unknown 4, Until dawn, Detroit: Being Human, Battle field 1, Notorious second son, Batman: Arkham Knight, Last guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Person 5, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Finally, several third-party multiplatform games released in 2020 have announced their next-generation editions, but most have yet to confirm the PS5 release date. Activision says PS5 version Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War It will arrive on November 13th, and Epic Games Fortnite Can be used when released. Next Generation Upgrade Cyberpunk 2077 year, Will be released on the existing console in November Not scheduled Until 2021, according to CD Projekt Red. Favorite Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Guard Dog Corps, Marvel Avengers, And NBA 2K21, Of the various 2020 games, there is still no exact PS5 release date. But most of them should be on the new console before the end of the year and the PlayStation boss Jim Ryan says The system will be “99%”. Backward compatible As a PS4 game.