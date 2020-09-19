Sony unveils install sizes for some PS5 games • Eurogamer.net

Sony has revealed the install sizes for some PlayStation 5 games.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales requires at least 50 GB. According to the PlayStation website.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition with a remaster of Spider-Man PS4 is more than twice that. At least 105 GB weight.

And the eye-catching evil spirit 66 GB minimum required.

(Sony hasn’t yet revealed the install size of Destruction Allstars or Sackboy: A Big Adventure.)

It’s worth keeping in mind that the PS5 comes with a custom 825GB SSD at launch. That means Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition makes up less than 13% of PS5 SSDs.

In addition, PS5 allows you to install specific parts of the game, reducing the overall footprint. Just play Spider-Man: Miles Morales, for example, and you probably won’t need a Spider-Man PS4 remaster on your SSD.

Sure, you’d expect to poke a hole in your wallet that’s compatible with the console’s bandwidth specification of 5.5GB/s read bandwidth (Raw), but you can expand the PS5’s internal storage with off-the-shelf SSDs. Here Digital foundryRichard Leadbetter giving advice in March:

“… expandable storage is possible and you don’t need a Sony proprietary drive to get the extra space you want. But the advice is simple, at least in the short term. Don’t buy an NVMe drive without Sony certification. You want to use it on your PS5. Also remember that extreme bandwidth PCIe 4.0 NVMe drives can be very expensive, at least in the short term, this is a state-of-the-art technology after all. Obviously the outlook should improve, markedly as the next generation evolves-and the price is in time It tends to drop significantly over time.”

These installation sizes don’t seem to be bad compared to some of the larger installation sizes we’ve seen in this generation (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is seeing you), sticking to the PS5’s internal storage can quickly fill up.

The console comparison is as follows: The Xbox Series X comes with a 1TB custom NVMe SSD for internal storage, and the Xbox Series S comes with a 512GB custom NVMe SSD.