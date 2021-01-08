Home science Sony unveils new Bravia XR 8K LED, 4K OLED and 4K LED

Sony unveils new Bravia XR 8K LED, 4K OLED and 4K LED

Jan 08, 2021 0 Comments

Sony today announced the world’s first televisions with intellectual intelligence. New Bravia XR TVs include the Master Series Z9J8K LED, Master Series A90J and A80J OLED models, as well as the X95J and X90J4K LED.

With the new BRAVIA XR’s cognitive processor XR, televisions use a completely new processing method beyond conventional artificial intelligence, designed to reflect the way humans see and hear. When we look at objects, we unknowingly focus on certain points.

Cognitive Processor XR, with Cognitive Intelligence, divides the screen into several zones and locates the location of the “focal point” of the image. While conventional AI can only detect and analyze certain elements of the image individually, such as color, contrast, and detail, the new cognitive processor XR can cross-analyze multiple components simultaneously, just like our brains.

In doing so, all the elements are adjusted together for the best end result, so that everything in the scene is synchronized and realistic – something that conventional AI cannot achieve.

The cognitive processor analyzes the position of the sound on the XR signal so that it fits exactly with the action running on the sound screen. In addition, it enhances any sound for 3D surround sound, providing supreme realism with high-speed soundtrack. Learn, analyze and understand unprecedented levels of data and intelligently enhance every pixel, frame and display for the most realistic picture and sound Sony has ever provided.

Masomi Ando, ​​director of Sony’s TV business division, said: “Sony’s goal is to continue to innovate in television technology.”

READ  Right before Mars, astronauts need to swing by Venus, gurus believe

You May Also Like

Samsung's new TVs have solar controls

Samsung’s new TVs have solar controls

Facebook - WhatsApp changes the rules by which you can share your data with Ego

Facebook – WhatsApp changes the rules by which you can share your data with Ego

PayPal users targeted by the Laughing Campaign

PayPal users targeted by the Laughing Campaign

Samsung is set to release an update to its Galaxy S10 series for Android 11

Samsung is set to release an update to its Galaxy S10 series for Android 11

Removing total options from Facebook pages through visual redesign || News |

Removing total options from Facebook pages through visual redesign || News |

Is the MacBook platform used to charge iPhones and Apple Watch wirelessly? The patent says yes - computers

Is the MacBook platform used to charge iPhones and Apple Watch wirelessly? The patent says yes – computers

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *