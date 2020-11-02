Source-San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle, multiple states missing

Santa Clara, California-During a season full of seemingly unstoppable news of terrible injuries, the San Francisco 49ers may have had two biggest hits, sources said ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday. Jimmy Horizontal Polo And hard finish George Kettle Expect to miss the extended time.

In the case of Garoppolo, it is expected to be longer if the ankle requires surgery for at least six weeks due to an exacerbation of the right high ankle sprain caused by a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Despite initial optimism that Kettle had no fractures in his feet, further examination revealed a broken bone that took about eight weeks, sources said. With 8 games left and buyers left, Kittle’s season could be over.

Both Garo Polo and Kettle left the game on Sunday in the fourth quarter. Garoppolo seemed to twist his ankle early in the game and play through it, but it was removed with 14:02 remaining. He limped into the locker room after finishing 11 out of 16 games at 84 yards with an interception of the passerby class of 55.2.



Nick Mullens It replaced Garoppolo and finished 18th out of 25 at 238 yards, with a passer rating of 128.4. With Garoppolo being sent off for a long time, Mullens will return to the starting role Garoppolo had filled earlier this season when he missed two games with an ankle sprain. CJ Beathard It acts as a backup for Mullens.

Mullens said on Sunday that he was ready to join Garoppolo in the long run if needed.

“Whenever you can go out and get back from the last start, you will definitely feel confident,” Mullens said. “The biggest thing I’ve learned is that the NFL is tough. It’s about what you’re going to do next. So I tell myself almost every day,’It’s about what to do next.'” Whether it’s good or bad, it really matters what to do next. “

Kittle’s foot injury occurred less than two minutes after Garoppolo jumped off Mullens’ 25-yard pass and left. Kittle caught, but landed awkwardly, went straight to the sideline and headed to the locker room for further evaluation.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the break didn’t show up on Kittle’s early X-rays after the match, but that additional testing was needed to confirm this on Monday. After signing a five-year $75 million extension during training camp, Kittle missed two matches earlier this season with MCL sprained in his left knee.

Ross de Welly It replaced Kittle with the Seahawks and grabbed Mullens’ touchdown, but the Niners were able to get a taut end to Jordan Reed when they soon sprained their knees to replace Kittle.

Shanahan said on Sunday, “I’ve been hopping to Jordan Reed this week, but I’m not sure now.”

Kittle and Garoppolo are the latest additions to the long list of Niners injuries that include other prominent players such as the defensive end. Nick bossa (Damaged ACL), redo Raheem Mosturt (High ankle sprain), receiver Dibo Samuel (Long hamstring) and corner bag Richard Sherman (Long calf).

Even before Kittle and Garoppolo arrived at the injured reserve, the 49ers were $54.2 million, the highest cap of any injured reserve player this season. In 8 matches, the Niners had 3 leading passers, 4 leading rushers and 4 leading receivers.

All of those losses were devastating to Niners’ locker room.

“It still hurts” fullback Kyle Yushchik said. “Even though it seems like it keeps repeating, those who drop all the games still hurt every time.”

49ers (4-4) don’t have much time to think about their recent injuries. They will be hosting Green Bay Packers (5-2) on Thursday night.