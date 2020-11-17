Home sport Sources – Rockets finalizing Robert Govindon’s trade for Blazer’s Trevor Ariza

Nov 17, 2020 0 Comments
Rockets finalize a trade to send Robert Covington To Portland Trevor ArizaSources told ESPN’s Adrian Wozniacki that the first round will be held in 2020 and the second round will be held in 2021.

Sources said the Blazers are sending Houston the 16th selection and future first-round selection in the NBA draft on Wednesday. The deal cannot be finalized after Wednesday’s draft.

Covington was part of a four-team, 12-player deal Clint Chapel To the Atlanta Hawks in February. He hails from Minnesota, one of the NBA’s most comprehensive businesses for nearly 20 years, which saw Timber Valves buy two first-round picks, including Houston’s 2020 pick, who went to Denver Nuggets for protection. Malik Beasley And forward Juan Hernangomas.

The 6-foot-7 Govindon has become one of the NBA’s best defenders, averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 recycling in his seven NBA seasons with three teams.

Arisa Blazer, 35, arrived in February as part of a deal with Sacramento and started each of her 21 games for Portland, averaging 11 points, 4.8 rebounds and one theft. He shot 49% off the ground, including 3% of the 3-pointers. In his career, Ariza has averaged 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 16 seasons.

Ariza avoided attending the Florida resumption of the NBA season, instead engaging in a month-long visit window with her young son.

