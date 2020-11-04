South Korea detains suspected North Korean defectors across heavily strengthened borders | Republic of Korea

Republic of Korea Detained a North Korean man who believed he had attempted to escape North Korea across a heavily armed border separating the two countries.

According to Korean media reports, the man was first seen crossing a barbed wire fence just before 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

He was arrested on Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. after surveillance equipment found him at the eastern end of the DMZ. [DMZ], 248 kilometers long (155 miles) of land are scattered with mines.

It was not clear whether the man was a soldier or a civilian, but there were reports that he was not in uniform.

In a statement, the Joint Chiefs of Staff in South Korea said in a statement that “we plan to investigate details such as how the man came down and whether he wants to escape from North Korea.”

The Ministry of Defense did not confirm reports from the Yonhap News Agency that the military issued a warning to prevent’jindogae’ intrusion on the eastern border.

In this case, a Korean Ministry of Fisheries official North Korea Tensions were intensified by the North Korean military’s claim through the maritime border. Killed him, Fueled and lit his body. South Korean intelligence said this week the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Started an investigation into the shooting.

Out of 31,000 North Koreans Asylum to the south I have done so through the DMZ over the past 20 years. The DMZ is also a place for cross-border talks during the Detente era, although military clashes sometimes occur. Most of the defectors travel to China and arrive in the south via Thailand, a third country.

In 2018, one North Korean army exiled to South Korea through the eastern DMZ, while the other was shot by his compatriots and crossed the border. Dramatic escape South in 2017.

Korea resumed its trip next to the border town. Panmunjeom On Wednesday, a year after the outbreak of African swine fever in North Korea and the recent suspension of activities due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

Unification Minister Lee In-young did not comment on the North Korean defection charges at the ceremony to commemorate the resumption of the tour on Wednesday, but urged all Koreans in the DMZ to travel free of charge. Inter-Korean hotline disconnection Will be restored.

Representative Lee said, “Re-establishing 24-hour communication channels will be the basis for the recovery of inter-Korean relations.”

The North Korean state media have not commented on the incident on the border that separated the two countries since the end of the Korean War in 1950-53. South Korea said it did not observe the unusual activities of the North Korean military.