Southwest is expanding from United’s Houston and Chicago hubs.

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-7H4 takes off from Burbank Airport in Hollywood on September 16, 2020 in Burbank, California.

Southwest Airlines is on the territory of United Airlines.

Dallas-based Southwest said it plans to add services next year to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Chicago O’Hare, two United hubs and the city’s large airport. This represents a strategic shift for low-cost airlines, which have largely relied on secondary airports in some of the US metropolitan areas. Operations in these cities are still concentrated at Hobby Airport in Houston and Midway International Airport in Chicago.

As the airline rethinks the network Coronavirus infectious disease worldwide epidemic Huge demand. Because there were few business trips, the airline Focus on vacationers With beaches and other outdoor destinations.

Southwest isn’t the only airline that has sensed an opportunity amidst the once-crowded traffic to the airport. Chicago-based United plans to return to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after more than five years of absence in early 2021. CNBC report last month.