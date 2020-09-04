S&P 500 adds 3 companies without Tesla name, automaker’s stock decline

Three new names will be added to the S&P 500 Index, but none of them are Tesla Inc.

The S&P Dow Jones Indices announced on Friday afternoon that it would add three companies to the S&P 500 SPX.

— Catalent Inc. CTLT,

, Etsy Inc. ETSY,

And Teradyne Inc TER,

Tesla Inc. TSLA,

It was thought to be added after releasing profitability for the fourth consecutive quarter, which is a requirement in the index cited by many observers, as the reason for the significant increase in the share price of electric vehicle companies in recent weeks.