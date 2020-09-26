Home science Space Force OKs used SpaceX rockets to launch their upcoming GPS satellites.

Sep 26, 2020 0 Comments
SpaceX You can now launch a national security satellite with a used rocket.

Elon Musk’s company has entered into a contract amendment with the U.S. Space Force, making it possible to use the launch of two GPS satellites in the future. Falcon 9 Booster Pre-flight first step. This is the first for a national security payload and will save US taxpayers nearly $53 million over the two flights, space forces officials said.

