SpaceX Crew-1 complete astronaut mission launching on October 23

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 crew customers seated in the firm’s Crew Dragon spacecraft for the duration of schooling. From remaining to ideal: NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Oliver and Mike Hopkins, and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

NASA and SpaceX strategy to launch the firm’s 1st total mission with astronauts no before than Oct. 23, the agency introduced on Friday.

Recognised as Crew-1, the mission will see 3 U.S. astronauts and a person Japanese astronaut start in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule to the International Place Station. There they will devote 6 months at the area station, conducting investigation and executing tasks.

The Crew Dragon capsule will carry NASA’s Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and JAXA’s Soichi Noguchi. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will lift the capsule arrived in Florida in July, to prepare for the Crew-1 start.