Home science SpaceX delays launch of next Starlink satellite fleet due to rocket’recovery problem’

SpaceX delays launch of next Starlink satellite fleet due to rocket’recovery problem’

Sep 18, 2020 0 Comments
SpaceX delays launch of next Starlink satellite fleet due to rocket'recovery problem'

SpaceX Called the launch of a new fleet Starlink Internet Satellite Thursday (February 17) due to a “recovery issue” associated with the mission’s Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket 60 new Starlink satellites to be launched On Thursday at 2:19 PM EDT (1819 GMT) at Pad 39A at NASA’s historic Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the company’s growing giant constellation, however, SpaceX completed its mission 15 minutes before the planned take-off.

You May Also Like

SpaceX launches 60 Starlink Internet satellites today. Here's how to watch it in real time.

SpaceX launches 60 Starlink Internet satellites today. Here’s how to watch it in real time.

Antarctica's'Doomsday Glacier' is in serious danger, new research confirms

Antarctica’s’Doomsday Glacier’ is in serious danger, new research confirms

Scientists say this is how we build on Mars

Scientists say this is how we build on Mars

NASA Director Says Venus is'One Stop to Find Life'

NASA Director Says Venus is’One Stop to Find Life’

Why blue is one of nature's brightest colors

Why blue is one of nature’s brightest colors

First commercial airlock heads to the International Space Station later this year

First commercial airlock heads to the International Space Station later this year

About the Author: Max Grant

Devoted web lover. Food expert. Hardcore twitter maven. Thinker. Freelance organizer. Social media enthusiast. Creator. Beer buff.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *