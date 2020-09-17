SpaceX delays launch of next Starlink satellite fleet due to rocket’recovery problem’

SpaceX Called the launch of a new fleet Starlink Internet Satellite Thursday (February 17) due to a “recovery issue” associated with the mission’s Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket 60 new Starlink satellites to be launched On Thursday at 2:19 PM EDT (1819 GMT) at Pad 39A at NASA’s historic Kennedy Space Center in Florida for the company’s growing giant constellation, however, SpaceX completed its mission 15 minutes before the planned take-off.

“We stopped launching Starlink today due to recovery issues, and the vehicle and payload are OK,” said SpaceX representative. Announced on Twitter Update. “The next release opportunity is tomorrow September 18th at 1:57pm EST, but we’re keeping an eye on the weather.”

SpaceX did not specify the nature of the “recovery problem”, but it may have something to do with the company’s plans to recover the first phase of phase 2. Falcon 9 Rocket Landed on the company’s drone spacecraft “Just Read the Instructions” in the Atlantic Ocean. Good weather on the floating landing pad is required for a safe landing.

Today’s launch had a 30% chance of bad weather affecting the Pad 39A’s takeoff. According to the US Space Force 45th Meteorological Station. On Fridays, the weather gets dark and there is a 70% chance of bad weather due to thick clouds.

Restoring the Falcon 9 rocket booster is a key part of SpaceX’s plan to reduce the cost of spaceflight while increasing the company’s launch speed. The first stage of Falcon 9 in this mission has already flown twice before this year. It launched SpaceX’s Demo-2 astronaut mission for NASA in May, then flew again in July, delivering the Korean military satellite ANASIS-II into orbit.

SpaceX has launched 16 missions by 2020 with this flight. Called Starlink 12, Has been set as the 13th Starlink Mission since 2019.

SpaceX has launched more than 700 Starlink satellites into orbit, building a giant constellation designed to provide high-speed broadband Internet access to the world. The company plans to build 1,400 satellites that require 500 to 800 cores for initial service, said SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

