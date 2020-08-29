Home science SpaceX doubleheader! Enjoy 2 Falcon 9 rockets carry off from Florida Sunday

Aug 30, 2020 0 Comments
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX is planning for a probable start doubleheader on Sunday (Aug. 30), and you can view the motion dwell on line.  

On Sunday early morning, the company’s Starlink web megaconstellation is predicted to mature as SpaceX programs to launch an extra 60 satellites into orbit atop a Falcon 9 rocket. Just nine hours later, a distinctive Falcon 9 is slated to supply the Argentinian satellite SAOCOM-1B into a polar orbit, marking the first such mission to fly from the Cape considering that the 1960s. 

