SpaceX is attempting a high-altitude test of its starship rocket

The SpaceX Starship prototype at the launch pad in Cameroon County, Texas. Picture: SpaceX

This is a big day for SpaceX as the Elon Musk-led company plans to conduct its high-altitude test.Expected Starship Rocket. The test flight can be viewed directly here.

We do not have the exact time for today’s Starship SN8 prototype flight test, but the SpaceX Webcast is currently scheduled to launch ET at 11:00 am (8:00 am). SpaceX Says The launch should take place after a few minutes, but “the schedule will change and may change in all development tests.” You can watch it live in the stream Below.

The starship prototype will be launched from the SpaceX base in Cameroon, Texas, and will be the company’s first attempt at high-altitude flight testing of the next-generation rocket. If all goes according to plan, Starship SN8 will rise to a level Height After at least 7.8 miles (12.5 km) it will fall back to the surface. To date, SpaceX has completed a couple of low-altitude tests with the starship prototypes SN5 and SN6.

165 feet high (50-Meters) Rocket Being Designed to carry cargo and passengers (up to 100) to Earth’s orbit, moon, Mars and possibly Even beyond. The Starship will be a hybrid vehicle that will serve as the second phase of the reusable launch system (the first phase of the SpaceX Super Heavy) and as an independent spacecraft.

For today’s SurborPital test aircraft, the SpaceX will monitor how the vehicle’s three Raptor engines work. And option Assess the aerodynamic capabilities of the vehicle. The test also includes a landing flip maneuver, which, according to SpaceX, has never been done before for a vehicle of this size. In addition to the three Raptor engines, the SN8 is distinguished by a nose cone and body folds for stabilization.

A successful test today could lead to Starship’s orbital test flights in the future. But it is important not to progress too much than us. As SpaceX put it, with a test like this, “Success is not measured by accomplishing specific goals, but rather how much we can learn, which will tell and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX accelerates the growth of starship.”