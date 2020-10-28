Elon Musk’s SpaceX is known for sending things. to However, the company is also testing sending things down. in Space: Satellite Internet signal to be precise. Earlier this week, people who expressed interest in the Starlink Internet service received an email inviting them to participate in a new exam that is being launched. But calm your expectations. SpaceX calls this “Better Than Anything Beta” for a reason.

Customers should expect speeds of 50 to 150 Mb per second with latency of 20 ms to 40 ms. There are also short periods of no connection at all. That’s why SpaceX is calling this test run a better beta than nothing while the system it needs is running properly and working. The privilege of participation requires a prepaid $499 for the Starlink kit that includes a terminal, tripod and WiFi router that connects to the SpaceX satellite. Then the ongoing payment is $99 per month.

The Starlink app helps users set up and manage connections.

This is not the kind of offer that will compete with services such as Google Fiber It’s a sign of encouraging progress for those living in rural areas where larger consolidation companies haven’t reached in the near future. SpaceX employees have conducted limited personal tests over the past few months and hope to someday build an interconnected satellite internet network that can reach people across the globe. This is a high target, but the company’s estimating target can lead to more than 10 times the revenue generated by the rocket.

While some are concerned that significantly increasing the number of low-orbit satellites could increase the risk of collisions and the potential risk of debris falling to the Earth’s surface, SpaceX claims that the Starlink satellites are designed to disintegrate when they reenter the atmosphere. There are other issues as well, such as increased light pollution and terrestrial astronomical interference.

This initial beta is limited to North America, but SpaceX plans to expand to “nearly the global reach of the world with populations” by 2021. Interested users can sign up. Starlink’s mailing list For more information. There is also a new Starlink app available for download on the Google Play store. It may take some time if you are using satellite internet.