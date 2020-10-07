SpaceX Launches Over 60 Starlink Satellites Tuesday, Suspended Scrubs

SpaceX



Space fans are starving for action as three big missions have been repeatedly removed and postponed in recent weeks. But early on Tuesday, SpaceX finally Becomes known as #Scrubtober (Formerly known as #Scrubtember) 60 new Starlink satellite Via Cape Canaveral’s Falcon 9 rocket.

This Starlink mission was the third flight of the Falcon 9 rocket booster. I sent Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken orbit After May Korean satellite launch In July. Until now, SpaceX has been able to launch and land the same rocket. Six times.

The first stage of Falcon 9 releases Tuesday, about 8.5 minutes later in the Atlantic Ocean I still love you. SpaceX also reports that it caught at least one of the fairing halves that were blown away in two previous missions.

Originally scheduled for September, the launch was postponed several times last week due to heavy clouds in one case, and abnormal ground sensor readings in another. Monday’s scrub was again criticized for the weather.

Different SpaceX mission to launch US space force GPS satellite It was also removed several times recently on Friday. meantime, The United Launch Alliance is trying to get one of the Delta IV Heavy rockets. It started in August but was delayed at least 6 times.

Musk expressed a clear frustration with a series of scrubs last week.

“We need a lot of improvements to complete 48 releases next year!” Musk tweeted Friday.

Musk is delighted to see Scrub Tober’s spell break. This is the 13th Starlink mission so far and SpaceX is planning more as it grows the broadband mega constellation.