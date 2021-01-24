SpaceX Live: Check out the launch site with the record for satellites in a single rocket

SpaceX is now trying to break the record of sending 133 satellites into space in one mission. Release of Transporter-1, the first project of the Smallsat Rightshare Project Elon Musk, Is scheduled to take place on Sunday (24) at 12 noon with a 22-minute launch pad from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base in Florida, USA.

Launch of one of the rockets Falcon 9 It was originally scheduled for December, but has been postponed several times. A new attempt will be made this Saturday (23), but the time has been postponed until this Sunday.

The Falcon 9 first-level booster has already backed the start of a second demonstration Crew Dragon, ANASIS-II mission, a Starling mission and the Dragon’s 21st cargo refueling mission launched to the International Space Station. After parting, SpaceX will land the first phase of the Falcon 9 on the course I Still Love You droneship, which will sail alone in a kind of boat and it will land in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch pad has 133 commercial and government spacecraft (including cubesots, microsat and orbital transmission vehicles) and 10 Starling satellites. The Starling satellites in this mission will be the first in the galaxy to position themselves in a polar orbit.

SpaceX will attempt to recover a move, or nose cone that becomes a regular part of each trip.

Elon Musk says SpaceX catches rockets in the air

CEO SpaceX, Elon Musk, Said earlier this month that super heavy rockets could drop landings altogether. Instead, a kind of crane will be used to recover the world’s largest impetus.

Musk posted the information on his Twitter in response to a user who posted a video of what a super heavy landing would look like. The CEO then said that SpaceX would try to assemble the booster with the launch tower. See:

We are going to try to catch the super heavy booster by the hand of the boot tower using the grid paddles to load – Elon Musk (ol Elon Musk) December 30, 2020

Super heavy is the rocket responsible for transportation Starship, About 1,400 tons of spacecraft in orbit at 25% Terra. In this way, it became the largest spacecraft ever built: 70 meters high, nine meters in diameter and 24 to 37 engines. Raptor. It is huge and very powerful Falcon 9.

The purpose of the Super Heavy is to propel the Starship ship on its way Tuesday, A Take it Or on a hypersonic journey around the world.