SpaceX, NASA is set to launch the historic Crew-1 today: Everything you need to know

The launch finally happened. SpaceX Crew Dragon ISS Is going aboard with four astronauts.

But it has been a long time coming. This release in particular features a floor trip with multiple trips and delays. It was originally scheduled to launch again in 2016.

Wait, what’s that about engines?

The target release date for the Crew-1 has been pushed back from late October, following NASA and SpaceX noticing some unexpected behavior from a few Falcon 9 engines. Launch the military GPS satellite. With two seconds left in the countdown that task was cleared The investigation later revealed A bit of a fantastic relief valve clogged the fort. This blockage caused the two engines of the rocket to be pre-tried and fired, which could damage the engines, which did not stop automatically.

SpaceX found that the engines in the rocket to be used for the Crew-1 had “the same tendencies”. The release date has been changed to November, the engines have been changed, and now both NASA and SpaceX are satisfied that this is the time.

Well, why is Crew-1 a big deal?

Crew-1 is part of the climax NASA’s Commercial Crew Project It has been for many years. For decades, NASA has generally developed its own rockets and spacecraft domestically with the help of contractors, but the Commercial Crew program works much like chartering an aircraft. Companies like SpaceX and Boeing have vehicles designed to be used by other customers, and NASA can ride on them.

This is a major step forward in bringing space travel back to American soil. Since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011 Demo-2 mission that sent two NASA astronauts to ISS in a crew dragon earlier this year, NASA relies on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft to send its astronauts into orbit.



Demo-2 was considered a successful demonstration of the Crew Dragon and NASA sees the Crew-1 as the first official crew rotation mission off the U.S. coast since retiring from the shuttle.

“It’s exciting, especially since for the first time we’re put four people in one space capsule, as humans, it’s so awesome.” NASA’s Anthony Vareha explained, Leading Aviation Director for the mission. “This is the longest mission of an American capsule.”

Who are the astronauts flying in the crew dragon?

NASA’s Crew Dragon Commander will be with the historic aircraft Michael Hopkins, Pilot Victor Clover And work specialist Shannon Walker, Japan joins Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Mission Specialist Sochi Nokuchi To the space station.

Until now, three people on a Soyuz capsule have been subjected to a stalled ride, but the crew dragon can accommodate up to seven people (compared to the spacecraft that flew up to eight people), and the voyage for these four astronauts seems relatively vast.

How long is the trip?

Crew-1 members are embarking on a six-month scientific journey that will inspire people involved in the world of orbit and space science, as the four-member team’s journey will make more hands available at the station to do more experiments in microgravity.

“It will be exciting to see how much work we can do while we are there,” Hopkins said Monday.

But first, of course, the astronauts have to go there. The actual trip to the ISS started on Saturday evening and ended at 8pm on Sunday at B.T.

How do I see that?

Right here. NASA and SpaceX will stream the introduction, The launch complex is currently set to take off from 39A to BT (due to weather, which has been delayed since Saturday) at the Kennedy Space Center at 4:27 pm on Sunday, November 15th.

NASA TV will broadcast this release And docking, we take a livestream and you can catch it below.