SpaceX, Space Force mission launch, engine troubleshooting [Updated]

This is the second launch attempt of the GPS III-04 mission for space forces.

SpaceX attempts the first phase landing after the mission.

Updated 6:50 pm EST Just above the launch window is the new Falcon 9 rocket launched in Florida on Thursday evening. The rocket appeared to take off through the first phase flight without any problems, dropping the GPS III payload into the parking orbit. The first step returned to Earth and landed safely on the drone. This was SpaceX’s 20th launch in 2020.

While awaiting review of the engine data for this launch, NASA and SpaceX are expected to clean up the Falcon 9 for flight and go ahead with the Crew-1 mission on November 14th.

Original post at 3:35 pm ESTSpaceX hasn’t launched any new rockets since June when it boosted its GPS III satellite for the U.S. space force on the Falcon 9 rocket. Since then, the company has launched several commercial missions and its own Starlink satellites on various previously flown rockets, all successful.

But when the company tried to launch the new Falcon 9 first phase on October 2nd-this was for another GPS satellite called GPS III-04-the attempt was scrubbed in T-2 seconds. Later in SpaceX Hans Koenigsmann said Two of the rocket’s nine first-stage engines were ignited early during a launch attempt in early October, causing the engine to shut down automatically.

This problem was eventually traced back to the small amount of lacquer used in the metal treatment process that had to be removed before flight but was not removed. Now the company believes it has solved the problem, because the company has three important missions coming for the US government and they are all set to fly with new rockets.

The first is the second attempt to launch a GPS III-04 satellite, and it comes on Thursday evening. The Falcon 9 rocket, with two Merlin engines replaced, will take off from the Space Launch Complex-40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base at 6:24 PM EST (23:24 UTC). Almost 4 tons, the satellite is placed in transmission orbit with a peak of about 20,000 km.

If this mission succeeds and solves the lacquer problem, SpaceX will launch the second crew of the Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, along with Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency mission expert Sôichi Noguchi. , On the International Space Station. This mission is currently scheduled for November 14th.

And finally SpaceX has another mission from NASA, scheduled to launch Earth Observation Sentinel-6 spacecraft from Vandenberg Air Force Base before November 21st.

Although investigating the lacquer issue, SpaceX was able to fly a proven rocket. Because that first step has already been shown to be unaffected by manufacturing problems. It is also worth noting that Space Force and NASA have agreed with SpaceX to perform their mission in the first phase that will be used for future missions.

When the GPS III mission begins this evening, Current weather forecast Support 60% chance of favorable terms. SpaceX takes the first step Of course i still love you drone. The company’s launch webcast below should start about 15 minutes before the launch window opens.

