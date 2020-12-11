SpaceX Starship prototype successfully launched ... then crashed into a huge fireball

The prototype of the future giant SpaceX rocket starship – the company hopes it will become its journey Tuesday Trips – Crash crashes during a test launch on a Texas beach on Wednesday.

“Awesome test. Congratulations Starship Team!” The company’s lineup was exciting as it showed the message.

“Tuesday, here we come !!” Of Tesla, founder of SpaceX Elon Musk Tweeted within minutes of the flight arriving, Explains that too fast landing speed is the cause of the accident.

He described the successful parts of the rocket’s afternoon journey: departure, changing position on the plane and its (pre-explosive) precise landing path.

“We’ve got all the data we need! Congratulations SpaceX Team,” He tweeted.

The test output departed on Wednesday and climbed exactly in a straight line before one of its engines exited. After 4 minutes and 45 seconds of flight, its third engine was turned off and the rocket began its descent into its expected state.

The engines were restarted a few seconds before landing in an attempt to slow the ship down, but it crashed hard into the ground.

As part of a series of experiments aimed at building next-generation rockets at lightning speed, small prototypes have already exploded in the air in less than a hundred yards (meters) in less than a minute.

‘Success’

After several abandoned attempts this week, the plane went live on the SpaceX Twitter account.

The test flight was scheduled for their aerodynamic test of the SN8 (Starship No. 8) and its three engines, including when the ship returns to Earth – this happens vertically, on the same nerve as SpaceX’s predecessor Falcon 9 rocket.

“With such a test, success is not measured by accomplishing specific goals, but rather how much we can learn, as SpaceX rapidly advances the growth of Starship and will improve the probability of success in the future,” said one statement from the company’s website before launching an explosion or accident. Indicates.

Construction has already been completed on the next prototype SN9.

Test flights take place in an almost desolate area of ​​southern Texas in the Gulf of Mexico near the US-Mexican border – no air crash is likely to cause physical or property damage.

Musk recently announced plans to move from California to the wider South American state.

Any future starship rocket will be equipped with 37 engines instead of nine, and will be 120 meters (390 feet) high and capable of carrying 100 tons of cargo into orbit around the earth.

Although they will be useful in the short term as NASA’s eyes re-establish their continuity on the moon by 2024, Musk hopes to be able to launch many of these spacecraft to Mars one day.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Meizawa is currently planning to pay an undeclared sum to take the starship to orbit the moon in 2023 – initially.

