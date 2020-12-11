SpaceX stops the Sirius XM satellite launch pad at the last minute

SpaceX A Falcon 9 rocket stopped launching Carries the new Sirius XM satellite On Friday (Dec. 11), the plane makes a last-minute stop for additional computer tests.

The Falcon 9 Rocket The space launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida was 30 seconds from 40 to EST (1755 GMT) at 12:55 p.m. The SXM-7 satellite rocket carries the Sirius to XM.

“Stays away from today’s launch attempt to perform additional ground system tests; teams are working on the next launch attempt of the SXM-7 before Sunday, December 13th.” SpaceX wrote in an update on Twitter. Sunday’s launch attempt will stop at 7:13 a.m. EST (1213 GMT).

You can Check out that launch action live here And on the Space.com homepage, courtesy of SpaceX. You can too Check it out here directly from SpaceX About 15 minutes before doing the liftoff.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Sirius XM satellite SXM-7, was spotted at 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Station’s space launch complex in Florida after a delay of December 11, 2020. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX is launching the SXM-7 satellite for Sirius XM, a satellite radio provider. The SXM-7 has a 15,432-lb. (7,000 kg) Radio communications satellite designed to serve Sirius subscribers across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean.

The Falcon 9 rocket for this mission is a senior SpaceX booster, which launches its 7th spacecraft into space. It introduced something that had not been unveiled before Crew Dragon Test flight for NASA in 2019, Radarsat galaxy for Canada Later that year, then four Starling Satellite Internet missions in 2020.

The SMX-7 mission is the second time SpaceX has introduced the Falcon 9 for the seventh time.

