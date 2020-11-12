Home science SpaceX test launches Falcon 9 rocket for NASA astronaut launch

Nov 12, 2020 0 Comments
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket test briefly fires its first phase engines on the Bat 39A on November 14, 2020 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket will launch Crew-1 space flight to NASA on November 14. (Image credit: NASA / Joel Kowski)

Cape Canaveral, fl. – SpaceX I shot the rocket that will take the next crew of astronauts to the International Space Station this weekend.

The private space airline conducted its standard-fire test on Wednesday (Nov. 11) Falcon 9 Rocket At Bat 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The test is one of the last major milestones ahead of the scheduled launch on Saturday (Nov. 14).

