SpaceX. The rocket lands successfully, but explodes again during the test

A The drone is a model Starship, About 50 meters long and capable of carrying 100 tons of cargo.

The rocket was launched from the ground SpaceX In Boga Sika, In the state of Texas, about 10 kilometers away, before returning to the starting point, it landed and, after a large explosion, burned itself a few minutes later.

By the time the prototype landed, initially without any problems, the owner SpaceX, Millionaire Elon Kasturi welcomed the apparent success of the experiments.

“A Starship SN10 is fully landed! He wrote on social networking site Twitter.

However, after a few minutes, the device exploded.

The previous two prototypes were lucky at the time of landing December 2020 and early February.

In the rapid development of the aircraft the Muskin space agency became known for its aggressive strategy, which has already caused several explosions in its test aircraft.

This rocket is on board, while it is in operation, the Japanese millionaire Yusaku Meizawa Need to travel around the moon.

On Wednesday, the Japanese millionaire, known for his weird gestures, pledged eight tickets from around the world on a planned space tour in 2023.

Japanese businessman, founder Sosotown (An online fashion sales site, the largest in Japan), the first private customer to book a seat on an aerospace-operated aircraft SpaceX, Founded by a millionaire Elon Kasturi, for an undisclosed amount.

Also read: Of competition SpaceX Rocket launch postponed to 2022