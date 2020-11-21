SpaceX will launch the Sentinel-6 sea-mapping satellite on Saturday. Check it out live!

People living in coastal communities or traveling on treacherous waters benefit from new data Sentinel-6 Michael Freelich Satellite work.

The satellite is expected to launch on Saturday (Nov. 21) at 12:17 pm EST (9:17 am local time and 1717 GMT) space launch complex at 4 p.m. Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, In a five-year search for sea level rise associated with global warming. The Sentinel-6 SpaceX will be launched on the Falcon 9 rocket. you can Check it out directly here In space.com, courtesy of NASA TV.

The weather is 80% for the prime launch event on Saturday and for EST (9:04 am and 1704 GMT local time) on Sunday at 12:04 pm. NASA held two press conferences on Friday to discuss the impact of the new mission on current maps and models.

Sentinel-6 will not be mentioned separately in the products of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), but delegates said NOAA and other partners will be developing models and maps that are already being produced to keep the world’s population safe from hurricanes.

Sentinel-6 observations will be included in ocean wave forecasts (easy for shipbuilding across the ocean) and tropical storm forecasts to quickly evacuate coastal people if needed.

Once Sentinel-6 completes its one-year commissioning period, anyone around the world – including academics, students and members of the public – can download the source data. From the website European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT).

For researchers who want to improve their climate models, Sentinel-6’s mission will easily integrate with other scientific tasks. For example Gravity recovery and climate test (GRACE) satellites.

Karen St. Germain, director of NASA’s Earth Science Division, told a conference that the combination of these measurements shows how much sea level is rising by melting ice sheets, and how much sea level is rising from ocean expansion due to global warming. The mission focused on scientific revenue.

The Sentinel-6 Michael Freelich satellite was photographed before its launch on November 3, 2020 at its Falcon 9 rocket show. (Image Credit: S. Gorwaja / ESA)

“Since 70% of the earth’s surface is ocean, how the whole system plays an important role in the oceans [of global warming] Changes, “he said.” These global changes create dangers and opportunities for our human communities. “

The benefits of Sentinel-6’s data will flow to every sector affected by climate change, as 90% of the heat trapped by man-made greenhouse gases will eventually end up in the ocean, said NASA’s Sentinel-6 project scientist Josh Willis. Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Scientific Conference.

“We are watching the sea level rise rate right before our eyes, and satellites like this are the only ones that allow this to happen,” Willis said. He noted that the rate of sea level rise is accelerating, adding that it is important to incorporate high definition data from Sentinel-6 into existing satellite altimeters. Today’s sea level rise is close to 5 millimeters per year, more than double the annual rise rate listed in the 1990s.

The complex predictions are that sea level rise will not be the same worldwide. Big cities like New York City and Amsterdam are particularly prone to flooding, said Craig Donlon, the European Space Agency’s Sentinel-6 project scientist, at the same conference. With every centimeter rising globally, it is even worse that three million more people worldwide are at risk of flooding.

“Global warming is the biggest indicator of sea level rise,” Donlon said. Although space satellites have been extensively monitored for over 30 years, the roots of the problem began in the Industrial Revolution, when nations began to burn large carbon reserves through coal, oil and other natural resources to sustain their economies.

While scientists are anticipating the precise results of Sentinel-6, safety teams are working amid new epidemics such as temperature tests when entering buildings, physical distance between workers and isolation after travel.

“There are worse things than being stranded on a California beach,” Tim Dunn, NASA’s director of publishing services, joked during a news conference Friday. Although the team will not be dining in restaurants as usual, they are still doing group-building activities such as outdoor patio meetings and joint exercise outdoors, he said.

The team also has a high level of morale and Ton said he is proud of all the adaptations his colleagues make. “It’s good to be together with the team and to know the importance of what we do,” he said. “It energizes us and gives us the energy to constantly push forward.”

