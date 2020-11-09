SpaceX’s Crew-1 astronaut mission for NASA: live updates

Update

Crew-1 astronauts arrive at the launch site

Four astronauts on SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission to NASA are scheduled to launch their Kennedy Space Center launch pad on November 14 to the International Space Station.

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Clover, Shannon Walker and Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Sochi Nokuchi are coming from Cape Canaveral, Florida to touch the shuttle landing facility at KSC. The elevator is set for Saturday night at 7:49 EST (2249 GMT).

Hopkins will command the Crew-1 mission, which will be sent to the station on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and the Falcon 9 rocket. The Crew-1 astronauts named their spacecraft a setback for the aircraft.

“On behalf of the Return Team, on behalf of our families, we would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who has worked tirelessly for SpaceX, NASA, (the Department of Defense). Take us to this point. This is an incredible effort by a team that is truly incredible.” Hopkins said in a statement. “As for the crew: we’re ready.”

A team visit event for NASA’s SpaceX Crew – 1 mission took place on November 8, 2020 at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA astronaut Shannon Walker, mission specialist from left; NASA astronaut Victor Clover, pilot; Junichi Sakai, Manager, International Space Station Project, Jaxa; NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstein; NASA Deputy Executive Jim Mohard; Bob Cabana, Director, Kennedy Space Center; NASA astronaut Michael Hopkins, space commander; And Jaxa astronaut Sochi Nokucci, mission specialist. (Image credit: NASA / Kim Schifflet)

On Monday (Nov. 9), NASA and SpaceX mission managers will hold an aircraft readiness review meeting at the Kennedy Space Center. NASA will hold a press conference an hour after the meeting to update the public on the release.

NASA’s Virtual Group Media Engagement Webcast can be joined on Monday EST (1815 GMT) via NASA TV. You can watch that live online here And through NASA.gov/live And NASA’s YouTube Channel.