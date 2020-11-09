SpaceX’s Crew-1 astronaut mission for NASA: live updates

Update
Crew-1 astronauts arrive at the launch site
Four astronauts on SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission to NASA are scheduled to launch their Kennedy Space Center launch pad on November 14 to the International Space Station.
NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Clover, Shannon Walker and Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Sochi Nokuchi are coming from Cape Canaveral, Florida to touch the shuttle landing facility at KSC. The elevator is set for Saturday night at 7:49 EST (2249 GMT).
Hopkins will command the Crew-1 mission, which will be sent to the station on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and the Falcon 9 rocket. The Crew-1 astronauts named their spacecraft a setback for the aircraft.
“On behalf of the Return Team, on behalf of our families, we would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone who has worked tirelessly for SpaceX, NASA, (the Department of Defense). Take us to this point. This is an incredible effort by a team that is truly incredible.” Hopkins said in a statement. “As for the crew: we’re ready.”
On Monday (Nov. 9), NASA and SpaceX mission managers will hold an aircraft readiness review meeting at the Kennedy Space Center. NASA will hold a press conference an hour after the meeting to update the public on the release.
NASA’s Virtual Group Media Engagement Webcast can be joined on Monday EST (1815 GMT) via NASA TV. You can watch that live online here And through NASA.gov/live And NASA’s YouTube Channel.
SpaceX, NASA November 14 target for Crew-1 launch
SpaceX’s Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station It is now scheduled to launch on Saturday, November 14th, EST at 7:49 pm (0049 GMT on November 15), NASA announced Monday (Oct. 26).
The Crew-1, originally scheduled to launch on August 30, suffered several delays in landing. NASA first cited logistics and technical issues in late September, then October 23, then October 31, and finally until mid-November. Newly announced target date companies up to that timeline.
NASA also announced it Will hold a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 28th, EDT (2000 GMT) at 4pm to discuss the upcoming launch site, including the results of the latest tests of the Falcon 9 Merlin engines following SpaceX specific unexpected data during the latest non-NASA launch, the company said in a statement. you can Check it out directly on space.com, Courtesy of NASA TV, or directly through the agency Website.